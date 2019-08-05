Comparing of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.20 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.79 beta means ARCA biopharma Inc.’s volatility is 79.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.01 which is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 290.98% and its average price target is $10.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares and 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.83%. Competitively, 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.