Comparing of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 25 0.00 46.93M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,377,224.20% -92.1% -80.9% Editas Medicine Inc. 189,616,161.62% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.79 and it happens to be 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Editas Medicine Inc. has a 2.51 beta which is 151.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares and 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. About 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.