Comparing of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Both ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.21 N/A 0.20 10.91 S&P Global Inc. 211 9.53 N/A 7.45 28.40

Demonstrates ARC Document Solutions Inc. and S&P Global Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. S&P Global Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Document Solutions Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. ARC Document Solutions Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than S&P Global Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.5% S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9%

Risk & Volatility

ARC Document Solutions Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. S&P Global Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARC Document Solutions Inc. Its rival S&P Global Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. ARC Document Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than S&P Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ARC Document Solutions Inc. and S&P Global Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 S&P Global Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, S&P Global Inc.’s potential upside is 2.33% and its consensus target price is $248.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARC Document Solutions Inc. and S&P Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 86.6% respectively. 4.9% are ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of S&P Global Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. -3.15% -11.16% -11.16% -24.3% -4.02% 4.88% S&P Global Inc. -1.4% -2.19% 7.37% 13.66% 6.35% 24.59%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than S&P Global Inc.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors ARC Document Solutions Inc.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.