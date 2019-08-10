Comparing of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) and Its Rivals

As Business Services company, ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ARC Document Solutions Inc. has 61.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand ARC Document Solutions Inc. has 4.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have ARC Document Solutions Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.40% 2.50% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares ARC Document Solutions Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. N/A 2 9.64 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

ARC Document Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ARC Document Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.97 2.74 2.59

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 59.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ARC Document Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARC Document Solutions Inc. are 1.2 and 1. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s peers have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Volatility and Risk

ARC Document Solutions Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.87. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s peers are 15.29% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

ARC Document Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s peers beat ARC Document Solutions Inc.