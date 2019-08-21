Comparing of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Both Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 18.97 N/A -1.32 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.68 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Volatility & Risk

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 12.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.7. The Current Ratio of rival Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 260.82% and its consensus price target is $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares and 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation was more bearish than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.