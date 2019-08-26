Comparing of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 17.69 N/A -1.32 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.80 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.85 shows that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. Its competitor Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $1.75, while its potential upside is 196.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43% and 49.1%. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 40.87%. Comparatively, 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.