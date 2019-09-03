Comparing of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Since Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 18.06 N/A -1.32 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.16 N/A -161.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Jaguar Health Inc. has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.7 and a Quick Ratio of 12.7. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43% and 1.1% respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 40.87%. Comparatively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.