Comparing of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 17.06 N/A -1.32 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility and Risk

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $10.75, which is potential 539.88% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.