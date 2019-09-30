Comparing of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2 0.00 31.32M -1.32 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 12 -0.18 20.94M -4.25 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2,049,469,964.66% -87.5% -30.6% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 173,057,851.24% -56.5% -42.6%

Risk & Volatility

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.7 while its Quick Ratio is 12.7. On the competitive side is, Assembly Biosciences Inc. which has a 8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43% and 89%. 40.87% are Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.