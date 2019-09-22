Comparing of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 3.02 N/A 1.33 9.19 VICI Properties Inc. 22 11.86 N/A 1.47 14.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. VICI Properties Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than VICI Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and VICI Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3% VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and VICI Properties Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$14.5 is Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 9.93%. VICI Properties Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.88 consensus target price and a 12.82% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that VICI Properties Inc. looks more robust than Arbor Realty Trust Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares and 99.2% of VICI Properties Inc. shares. About 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, VICI Properties Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05% VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63%

For the past year Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than VICI Properties Inc.

Summary

VICI Properties Inc. beats Arbor Realty Trust Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.