Comparing of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 3.02 N/A 1.33 9.19 Ladder Capital Corp 17 6.06 N/A 1.45 11.61

Table 1 highlights Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ladder Capital Corp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Arbor Realty Trust Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3% Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ladder Capital Corp is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 9.93% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. with consensus target price of $14.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Ladder Capital Corp is $17.5, which is potential 1.63% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Ladder Capital Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 60.7%. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05% Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79%

For the past year Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Ladder Capital Corp

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ladder Capital Corp beats Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.