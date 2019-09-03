Comparing of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Both Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.43 N/A -7.90 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.66 N/A 0.39 31.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aravive Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Aravive Inc. has a 2.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Aravive Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aravive Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 27.75% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aravive Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.6% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Aravive Inc. had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.