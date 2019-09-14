Comparing of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Both Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.78 N/A -7.90 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 41.48 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aravive Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aravive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aravive Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus target price and a 221.43% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30% of Aravive Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Aravive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.