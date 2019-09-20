Comparing of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

As Biotechnology companies, Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 14.89 N/A -7.90 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.36 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aravive Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aravive Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. Its rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Aravive Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aravive Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 149.38% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aravive Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30% and 35.9%. 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.