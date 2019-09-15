Comparing of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Both Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.78 N/A -7.90 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.92 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates Aravive Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk & Volatility

Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.19 beta. From a competition point of view, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 1.77 beta which is 77.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aravive Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.33, while its potential upside is 306.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30% of Aravive Inc. shares and 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has stronger performance than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.