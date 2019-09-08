Comparing of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

This is a contrast between Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 11.18 N/A -7.90 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 27.99 N/A -2.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aravive Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aravive Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30% and 0.7% respectively. About 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Aravive Inc. had bullish trend while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.