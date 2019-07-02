Comparing of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

This is a contrast between Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.49 N/A -0.32 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1227.53 N/A -3.74 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.7 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 30.02% at a $6.67 consensus price target. Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 6.63%. The data provided earlier shows that Aratana Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, based on analyst belief.

Roughly 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.