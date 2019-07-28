Comparing of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 14.14 N/A -2.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk & Volatility

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 210.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.1 beta.

Liquidity

6.7 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 52.44% at a $7.5 consensus target price. Competitively ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $43, with potential upside of 84.23%. The data provided earlier shows that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Aratana Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.