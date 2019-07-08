Comparing of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQXP) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Both Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 2.26 N/A -1.35 0.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36 4.23 N/A 1.90 17.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 11%

Volatility and Risk

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 920.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its -8.2 beta. Competitively, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.8 and 20.8 respectively. Its competitor Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $61.67, which is potential 89.29% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.4% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.53% 5.88% 4.65% 15.38% -78.26% 25% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -11.61% -12.01% -26.35% -41.66% 0.36%

For the past year Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. Its lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.