Comparing of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

We are comparing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.73 N/A -3.69 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.71 N/A -1.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 505.19% and an $21 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 8.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than iBio Inc.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.