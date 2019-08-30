Comparing of AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS) and Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO)

As Water Utilities companies, AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) and Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaVenture Holdings Limited 19 3.17 N/A -0.75 0.00 Pure Cycle Corporation 10 16.99 N/A 0.09 120.78

Table 1 demonstrates AquaVenture Holdings Limited and Pure Cycle Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaVenture Holdings Limited 0.00% -5.9% -3.2% Pure Cycle Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 2.9%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaVenture Holdings Limited. Its rival Pure Cycle Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 2.6 respectively. Pure Cycle Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AquaVenture Holdings Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66% of AquaVenture Holdings Limited shares and 66.4% of Pure Cycle Corporation shares. AquaVenture Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Competitively, 3.61% are Pure Cycle Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaVenture Holdings Limited -1.88% -13.5% -12.94% -17.36% 6.23% -8.79% Pure Cycle Corporation -1.72% 2.16% 9.47% 8.27% 2.55% 9.47%

For the past year AquaVenture Holdings Limited has -8.79% weaker performance while Pure Cycle Corporation has 9.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Pure Cycle Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors AquaVenture Holdings Limited.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, South America, and the Middle East. It offers point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers; and desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.