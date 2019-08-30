Comparing of AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS) and Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO)

As Water Utilities companies, AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) and Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AquaVenture Holdings Limited
|19
|3.17
|N/A
|-0.75
|0.00
|Pure Cycle Corporation
|10
|16.99
|N/A
|0.09
|120.78
Table 1 demonstrates AquaVenture Holdings Limited and Pure Cycle Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AquaVenture Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-5.9%
|-3.2%
|Pure Cycle Corporation
|0.00%
|3.1%
|2.9%
Liquidity
2.6 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaVenture Holdings Limited. Its rival Pure Cycle Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 2.6 respectively. Pure Cycle Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AquaVenture Holdings Limited.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 66% of AquaVenture Holdings Limited shares and 66.4% of Pure Cycle Corporation shares. AquaVenture Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Competitively, 3.61% are Pure Cycle Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AquaVenture Holdings Limited
|-1.88%
|-13.5%
|-12.94%
|-17.36%
|6.23%
|-8.79%
|Pure Cycle Corporation
|-1.72%
|2.16%
|9.47%
|8.27%
|2.55%
|9.47%
For the past year AquaVenture Holdings Limited has -8.79% weaker performance while Pure Cycle Corporation has 9.47% stronger performance.
Summary
Pure Cycle Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors AquaVenture Holdings Limited.
AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, South America, and the Middle East. It offers point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers; and desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
