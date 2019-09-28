Comparing of Aquantia Corp. (AQ) and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP)

Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 13 -1.06 22.71M -0.61 0.00 Worldpay Inc. 135 0.00 N/A 0.48 283.61

In table 1 we can see Aquantia Corp. and Worldpay Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aquantia Corp. and Worldpay Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 172,175,890.83% -23.5% -18.9% Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6%

Liquidity

Aquantia Corp. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Worldpay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Aquantia Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Worldpay Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aquantia Corp. and Worldpay Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Worldpay Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Worldpay Inc.’s potential upside is 3.33% and its average price target is $139.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aquantia Corp. and Worldpay Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.2% and 95.7%. About 3% of Aquantia Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Worldpay Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% Worldpay Inc. 1.9% 10.16% 15.18% 64.57% 62.47% 76.63%

For the past year Aquantia Corp. has weaker performance than Worldpay Inc.

Summary

Worldpay Inc. beats Aquantia Corp. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.