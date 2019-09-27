Comparing of Aquantia Corp. (AQ) and Its Peers

As Business Services company, Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aquantia Corp. has 66.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3% of Aquantia Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aquantia Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 172,306,525.04% -23.50% -18.90% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Aquantia Corp. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 22.71M 13 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Aquantia Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.94 2.32 2.58

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 36.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aquantia Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Aquantia Corp. has stronger performance than Aquantia Corp.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquantia Corp. are 4 and 3.2. Competitively, Aquantia Corp.’s rivals have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aquantia Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquantia Corp.’s competitors.

Dividends

Aquantia Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.