Comparing of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 414.61 N/A -0.77 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 21 1.53 N/A -2.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. Its rival Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 99.8% respectively. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.