Comparing of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 519.78 N/A -0.77 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 24.95 N/A -3.13 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

On the other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 59.88% and its consensus price target is $13.43.

Institutional investors owned 48.6% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares and 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.