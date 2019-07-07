Comparing of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 406.03 N/A -0.77 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 7.77%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.11% -1.07% -6.14% -17.26% -67.07% 10.85%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. was less bullish than ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.