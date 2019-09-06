Comparing of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 387.24 N/A -0.77 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 14.8% respectively. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.