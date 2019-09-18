Comparing of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 403.66 N/A -0.77 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.53 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, ChromaDex Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 18.5%. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, ChromaDex Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. was more bullish than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.