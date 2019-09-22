Comparing of Aqua America Inc. (WTRU) and Its Rivals

Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) is a company in the Water Utilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0% of Aqua America Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.76% of all Water Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Aqua America Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.48% of all Water Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Aqua America Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aqua America Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|118.58%
|11.51%
|3.61%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Aqua America Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aqua America Inc.
|N/A
|57
|64.98
|Industry Average
|89.21M
|75.23M
|42.59
Aqua America Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Aqua America Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aqua America Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.40
The competitors have a potential upside of 54.08%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aqua America Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aqua America Inc.
|1.94%
|0.86%
|5.32%
|0%
|0%
|9.54%
|Industry Average
|1.56%
|6.21%
|9.86%
|14.20%
|25.20%
|18.45%
For the past year Aqua America Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
Aqua America Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Aqua America Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
