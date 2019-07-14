Comparing of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 7 12.42 N/A -0.29 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 292 6.31 N/A 7.22 40.30

In table 1 we can see Apyx Medical Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 120.7% 99.5% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.1 beta means Apyx Medical Corporation’s volatility is 90.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, The Cooper Companies Inc. has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apyx Medical Corporation is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.9. The Current Ratio of rival The Cooper Companies Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Apyx Medical Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Apyx Medical Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

The upside potential is 14.29% for Apyx Medical Corporation with average target price of $8. Meanwhile, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s average target price is $320.67, while its potential downside is -3.10%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Apyx Medical Corporation is looking more favorable than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apyx Medical Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.7% and 0%. About 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 1.22% 53.99% -30.41% -12.93% 58.63% -10.65% The Cooper Companies Inc. -0.06% -1.64% 4.59% 8.57% 23.64% 14.25%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation has -10.65% weaker performance while The Cooper Companies Inc. has 14.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Apyx Medical Corporation beats The Cooper Companies Inc.