Comparing of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) and Its Competitors

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apyx Medical Corporation has 52% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Apyx Medical Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Apyx Medical Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Apyx Medical Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.21 2.26 2.65

The rivals have a potential upside of 53.21%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apyx Medical Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Apyx Medical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Apyx Medical Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Apyx Medical Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apyx Medical Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.12 shows that Apyx Medical Corporation is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Apyx Medical Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Apyx Medical Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Apyx Medical Corporation’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Apyx Medical Corporation.