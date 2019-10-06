Comparing of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 7 -0.66 23.84M -0.34 0.00 Inogen Inc. 46 3.97 18.17M 2.06 29.85

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 334,831,460.67% 0% 0% Inogen Inc. 39,227,115.72% 15.6% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.12 beta means Apyx Medical Corporation’s volatility is 88.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Inogen Inc. has beta of 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apyx Medical Corporation are 11.4 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Inogen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Apyx Medical Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inogen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Inogen Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Inogen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90 average price target and a 88.25% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Inogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Inogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73% Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation had bullish trend while Inogen Inc. had bearish trend.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.