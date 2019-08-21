Comparing of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

This is a contrast between Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 6 12.20 N/A -0.34 0.00 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.87 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apyx Medical Corporation and Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Apyx Medical Corporation has a 0.12 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s 49.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apyx Medical Corporation are 11.4 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Apyx Medical Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Apyx Medical Corporation and Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apyx Medical Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 1.14% and an $8 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apyx Medical Corporation and Harvard Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52% and 61% respectively. Apyx Medical Corporation’s share held by insiders are 12.77%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation has 11.73% stronger performance while Harvard Bioscience Inc. has -22.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Apyx Medical Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.