Comparing of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 132.56% and an $6 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 47.6% respectively. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.