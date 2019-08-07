Comparing of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Since Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.04 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptose Biosciences Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aptose Biosciences Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 349.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.49 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6.83 is Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 193.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 1.1%. Insiders held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 55.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.