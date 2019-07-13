Comparing of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 42.68 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility & Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.52 beta. In other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has beta of 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. Its rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9 and 9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.83, and a 146.57% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $16.75, which is potential 612.77% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Aptose Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.