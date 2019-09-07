Comparing of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

As Biotechnology companies, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.54 N/A 0.73 60.80

Demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 153.16% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69.5 consensus target price and a 23.93% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 88.9%. Insiders held roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.