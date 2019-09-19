Comparing of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

This is a contrast between Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 155.32% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 0%. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.4%. Competitively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.