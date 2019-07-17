Comparing of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.51 N/A -3.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 138.81% at a $6.83 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 97%. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.76% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.