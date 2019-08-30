Comparing of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.93 which is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 19.7 Current Ratio and a 19.7 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 148.96% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. with average price target of $6. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average price target and a 26.44% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptose Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.