Comparing of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 18 1768.84 N/A -0.53 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 29 16287.11 N/A -2.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptorum Group Limited and Zai Lab Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aptorum Group Limited and Zai Lab Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Zai Lab Limited which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 5.5 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aptorum Group Limited and Zai Lab Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus price target of $22, and a -5.82% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited shares. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99% Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Zai Lab Limited.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.