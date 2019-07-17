Comparing of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptorum Group Limited
|18
|1768.84
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Zai Lab Limited
|29
|16287.11
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Aptorum Group Limited and Zai Lab Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Aptorum Group Limited and Zai Lab Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Zai Lab Limited which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 5.5 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Aptorum Group Limited and Zai Lab Limited’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Zai Lab Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus price target of $22, and a -5.82% downside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited shares. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptorum Group Limited
|3.87%
|65.49%
|46.93%
|0%
|0%
|44.99%
|Zai Lab Limited
|2.12%
|-8.44%
|3.69%
|68.01%
|43.63%
|22.35%
For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Zai Lab Limited.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
