Comparing of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Since Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 18 1850.56 N/A -0.53 0.00 Verastem Inc. 3 3.59 N/A -1.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Verastem Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptorum Group Limited and Verastem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, with potential downside of -10.17%. On the other hand, Verastem Inc.’s potential upside is 534.06% and its average price target is $8.75. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 29.39%. Comparatively, Verastem Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 44.99% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -54.17% weaker performance.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.