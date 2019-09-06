Comparing of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Since Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1219.10 N/A -0.53 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.44 N/A -3.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptorum Group Limited and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptorum Group Limited and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aptorum Group Limited and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited has a 36.65% upside potential and an average target price of $22. On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 157.32% and its consensus target price is $29. The data provided earlier shows that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 79.9% respectively. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has stronger performance than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.