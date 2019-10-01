Comparing of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 16 0.00 3.91M -0.53 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 0.00 5.78M -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptorum Group Limited and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aptorum Group Limited and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 23,943,661.97% 0% 0% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 68,483,412.32% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aptorum Group Limited and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, with potential upside of 33.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has weaker performance than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Aptorum Group Limited.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.