Comparing of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1501.21 N/A -0.53 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptorum Group Limited and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, with potential upside of 29.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 10.4% respectively. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.