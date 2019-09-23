Comparing of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 792.34 N/A -0.53 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.45 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptorum Group Limited and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited. Its rival Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptorum Group Limited and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 35.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 96.2% respectively. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.