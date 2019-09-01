Comparing of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1237.11 N/A -0.53 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptorum Group Limited and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aptorum Group Limited and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential is 33.41% at a $22 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 31.8%. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 5 of the 6 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.