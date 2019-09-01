Comparing of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1237.11 N/A -0.53 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.93 N/A -1.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and iBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 33.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 8.1%. Insiders owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats iBio Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.