Comparing of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1237.11 N/A -0.53 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.54 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aptorum Group Limited and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aptorum Group Limited and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, with potential upside of 33.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.