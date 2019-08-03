Comparing of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1502.30 N/A -0.53 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.32 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptorum Group Limited and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aptorum Group Limited and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential is 10.89% at a $22 average target price. On the other hand, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 71.67% and its average target price is $127. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 89.2% respectively. Insiders owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has stronger performance than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.